The Mental Health Network will host its sixth annual Run/Walk for Mental Health on May 13 at Kingston Park in Chatham.

This year’s run is dedicated to those who lost their lives to mental illness, and their families.

If you struggle, or know someone who does, please gather friends, colleagues and family to run in honour of those we have lost, or for loved ones who continue the battle symptoms of mental illness.

For more information, contact 519-351-3100

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Break-in averted? Fires in South Kent this week »