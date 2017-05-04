Late-night excursion leads to charges

Running from police, and hopping fences to go through backyards can seem suspicious.

At about 4:30 this morning, an officer on patrol saw a man running through the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance parking lot. He then sprinted through the backyards of several nearby homes, police say.

But officers caught up to the man and learned his identity.

It turns out, police say, the man is under an overnight curfew.

A 21-year-old Chatham man faces charges for failing to comply.

