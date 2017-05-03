Open house helps clear up misconceptions about river trail

In an effort to clear up any misconceptions people might have, the Municipality of Chatham-Kent held an open house recently on the proposed 21.5-kilometre multi-use trail that will be primarily designed to increase user safety for those who already use the popular route for cycling and walking.

The loop will go west on Grande River Line on the north side of the road, crossing the Prairie Siding Bridge and head east back to Chatham along Riverview Line. The proposed trail will also include an extension from Grande River Line north along Winter Line Road to Pain Court.

Genevieve Champagne, co-ordinator of Active Transportation and Special Events, was on hand with Jeff Bray, Manager of Parks and Open Spaces for the municipality to answer questions for the public, along with engineers from Dillon Consulting who are designing the trail.

“This open house is to provide information to area residents about what is going on with this project; the project design phasing,” Champagne said. “There has been some misinformation out there. This project has to happen within the existing municipal right-of-way. There will be no overtaking of anyone’s property. We just want to clear up any misconceptions.”

Champagne said some people were concerned because they thought the trail would be going through their backyards, which she said is not the case. She said this open house was to make sure people have accurate information about what is happening and gather public input. Designs will be introduced at a later public meeting.

“Nothing is approved yet. Consulting on Phase 1 is all that is has been approved by council,” she added.

Phase 1 includes a 2.85 km stretch of road on Grand River Line from Keil Drive to the first big bend in the river. The design of the trail is still in the conceptual stage, but will be primarily for walking, cycling, wheeling, in-line skating and skateboarding, with design taking into account surface drainage and safety for cyclists, motorists and farm equipment.

According to Dillon Consulting, the design benefits should address reduction of conflicts and delay for motorists, help manage congestion, reduce emissions and support municipal objectives for sustainable, efficient land use.

With a $325,000 grant from the Ontario Municipal Cycling Infrastructure Program, and $250,000 pledged from Greenfield Ethanol, Phase 1 is well underway, and Champagne said each phase will go back to council to inform them how much support there is and any budget considerations. She said in total, the project could take two years or as many as five years to complete. The final decisions rest with council

The project is part of the CK Trails Master Plan. Anyone with questions and concerns can contact Champagne at CKpch@chatham-kent.ca or go to the project website at http://www.chatham-kent.ca/liveactive/activetransportation/Pages/RoundtheRiver.aspx.

About the Author: Mary Beth Corcoran

