C-K to get hit with even more rain

It’s going to get very wet in C-K over the next few days. Bring your umbrella, galoshes, hip waders, you name it, with you to work for the rest of the week.

This from Environment Canada:

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Chatham-Kent – Rondeau Park

Windsor – Leamington – Essex County

Heavy rain is expected. The ground, already near saturation, has little ability to absorb further rainfall.

40-70 mm of rain expected Thursday through Saturday.

Rain will spread into Southwestern Ontario Thursday morning and is forecast to persist into Saturday as the weather system responsible stalls over the region. The rain is expected to taper to showers late Saturday or Saturday night.

With the ground already saturated, there is the potential for local flooding. For information concerning flooding please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry District office.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Don’t approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

