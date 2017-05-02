School boards celebrate education week

The two main school boards in our region are celebrating education week.

For the St. Clair Catholic District School Board, it’s Catholic Education Week, and the board will celebrate “the significant contribution that Catholic Education has made to the community, the province and to Canada,” according to the board.

This year’s theme is Walking Forward Together.

“Each year, we observe Catholic Education Week as a way to proclaim the mission of Catholic education and to celebrate the important role our students and our schools have in our society,” said Dan Parr, Director of Education at the SCCDSB in a release. “Through the Ontario Catholic Graduate Expectations, our students become life-long learners, caring family members and responsible citizens, who give back to the communities in which we live.”

Special activities are planned at each of our schools to mark Catholic Education Week.

Meanwhile, the Lambton Kent District School Board’s theme for this year’s Education Week is LKDSB Celebrates Respectful and Inclusive Education.

On May 2, the LKDSB’s Equity and Inclusive Committee was to host teachers and students in Grades 5-8 for the first annual Black Heritage Symposium held at Lambton Kent Composite School in Dresden.

“The theme for Education Week this year recognizes the Lambton Kent District School Board’s commitment to fostering a respectful and inclusive learning environment for our students, which in turn supports healthy communities,” said Director Jim Costello in a release. “The Black Heritage Symposium is a great example of the LKDSB partnering with local community leaders to enhance student learning about local heritage and building capacity amongst our staff.”

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Rotarians give $25K to ACCESS OM project