Foundation donates $25K to animal shelter drive

Chatham-Kent’s new animal shelter has received a large boost from the Donna L’Ecuyer Foundation in the form of a $25,062.62 donation.

Donna, who passed away in 2013 was a local teacher who had a great love for animals, a love she has passed on to her children and grandchildren.

Lynn McGeachy, project coordinator for the new facility, said the group has raised more than half of the $1.5 million needed to build the new shelter.

The shelter is being built adjacent to the current facility on Park Avenue. That building has outlived its usefulness.

McGeachy said she was extremely happy with the L’Ecuyer Foundation donation.

“This is an excellent example of how passionate people of Chatham-Kent are about proper care for animals. Community response has been very heart-warming,” she said in a release.

