CK Expo draws crowds, and cosplayers

Live action role players and cosplayers including Rielle Shaw as Poison Ivy, Kyle McGrath as the Joker, and Mackenzie Mifflin as Harley Quinn, came from far and wide to the CK Expo held at the John D. Bradley Convention Centre on Saturday. In one of the busiest years yet, the event had something for everyone, including celebrities, a games room and vendors.

Sarah Schofield/ Special To The Chatham Voice

About the Author: Sarah Schofield Sarah is a photojournalist who has been published locally and provincially as well as being included in Photosensitive's 'The Fuel of Life' nationwide touring exhibition. Born and raised in Chatham-Kent, Sarah attended Loyalist College's photojournalism program in 2010. After completing an internship with the Chatham Daily News in 2012, she spent the summer as a reporter for the Dresden-Bothwell Leader-Spirit newspaper and is currently freelancing for a number of local newspapers in Southwestern Ontario, including The Chatham Voice.

