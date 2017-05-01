Wal-Mart walk out leads to charges

A Chatham woman faces theft charges after someone stocked up in Wal-Mart on Sunday and left without paying for anything.

Police say about noon yesterday, a woman entered the Chatham Wal-Mart and meandered the aisles, pulling items off the shelves and placing them in reusable bags she had with her.

When done, she walked to the front of the store, past the plethora of checkout aisles and out the door, making no attempt to pay for an estimated $226 in items, police say.

Security stopped her just outside the door and officers were called.

A 61-year-old Chatham woman is charged with theft and possession of stolen property.

