Moving violations

A Thamesville man learned over the weekend that if you don’t pay your fines, it can come back to haunt you.

Chatham-Kent police say a 41-year-old Thamesville man had his licence pulled in January for unpaid fines.

But yesterday at about noon, an officer spotted the man behind the wheel of a sedan on Queen’s line, police say.

The officer pulled the man over and charged him with two counts of driving while under suspension, unsafe operation of a vehicle and using the wrong plates, as they were yellow service plates, police say.

