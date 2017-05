No, people’s faces aren’t in need of extra spice.

Yet that’s what happened on the weekend when a man pepper sprayed someone in the face, with the overspray catching other people standing nearby, police say.

No one was seriously injured.

A Chatham man faces assault with a weapon and prohibited weapon charges as a result.

About the Author: Chatham Voice

