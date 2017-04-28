Motorcycle crash victim taken to London via air ambulance

We have an update on this morning’s crash in Chatham involving a motorcycle.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle, a 43-year-old Chatham man has now been transported via Ornge air ambulance to London. He suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash with another vehicle.

The accident occurred about 5:30 a.m. Friday morning, police say, at the intersection of McNaughton Avenue and Sandys Street in Chatham.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 45-year-old Wallaceburg woman, wasn’t injured.

Police say the intersection remains closed as the traffic unit investigates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Doug Cowell at 519-355-1092.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Grassy 2 Rock 2017 cancelled Day of Mourning observed at Civic Centre »