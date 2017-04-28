Day of Mourning observed at Civic Centre

More than two-dozen municipal employees gathered in the atrium of the Civic Centre Friday morning in observance of the Day of Mourning for workers killed or injured in workplace accidents.

Denise Lidster, manager of occupational safety for the municipality, was one of several speakers who stressed not only remembrance but continued vigilance in the workplace and at home.

Mayor Randy Hope, a member of the labour movement when the concept of a day of mourning was brought forward, said the need for safety, in education, training and attitude, remains as strong as ever.

The Day of Mourning is observed in more than 80 countries.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Motorcycle crash victim taken to London via air ambulance Crash victim succumbs to injuries »