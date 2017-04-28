Crash victim succumbs to injuries

A 43-year-old Chatham man is dead following an early morning crash in Chatham.

The accident occurred about 5:30 a.m. Friday morning, police say, at the intersection of McNaughton Avenue and Sandys Street in Chatham, involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital in Chatham with life-threatening injuries and was then transferred by air ambulance to hospital in London, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 45-year-old Wallaceburg woman, wasn’t injured.

Chatham-Kent police had closed the intersection for several hours this morning as its traffic unit investigated. It has since reopened, but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Doug Cowell at 519-355-1092.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Day of Mourning observed at Civic Centre