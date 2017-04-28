Collision investigation closes intersection

Avoid the intersection of McNaughton Avenue West and Sandys Street this morning, as it’s closed due to a police investigation following a serious accident.

Municipal officials say police are conducting a collision investigation and don’t know how long it will take.

According to previously published reports, a crash took place about 5:20 a.m., involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle is said to have suffered serious head injuries.

