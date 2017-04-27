Art teachers shine a spotlight on artistic students

15 SHARES Share Tweet

Secondary students with an artistic side will have a chance to showcase their talent next month, thanks to art teachers in the Lambton Kent District School Board.

A group of like-minded teachers have organized the Chatham-Kent Student Art Show to be held May 1-17 at the Downtown Chatham Centre.

“This type of art show has not happened in this area for quite some time and the LKDSB art teachers in Chatham-Kent have formed a committee to make this happen,” said John McGregor Secondary School art teacher Jennifer McQuade.

“We got everyone together and we are very enthusiastic to do this for our kids.”

Schools include the high schools Blenheim, Tilbury, Ridgetown, Dresden and Wallaceburg, as well as JMSS and CKSS in Chatham.

McQuade said the committee chose the Downtown Chatham Centre for its central location and mall hours to showcase the art, giving as many people as possible a chance to see the work the students have done.

“The students are so excited to have this chance to show their work,” McQuade said. “They spend weeks working on an individual piece. It’s nice to have more than just teachers to recognize their passion for art. It’s almost like seeing the doors opening and the possibility of having a career in art.”

Artist Scott Livingstone will be judging the pieces of art with several award categories in the senior and junior division and McQuade said the school board will have awards worth $100 each for the junior and senior division.

All different types of mediums will be showcased and the judging and awards will take place May 4, with a reception for the winners later that night at 6 p.m. at Retro Suites on King Street in Chatham.

“Having a juried show gives the kids the experience of being judged and at the awards, there will be a slide show so when the award is announced, you can see the piece that won,” McQuade added.

With the art teachers from the different schools working together with the board, McQuade said it has been a great experience. Moving to the LKDSB from the Sarnia end of the school board where she was involved in student art shows, McQuade said it was great to be able to bring the art show idea back to Chatham-Kent.

“It’s shining a spotlight on kids that might not be recognized normally,” the art teacher said. “We’re all willing to work together for what’s best for our students.”

The committee was grateful for the support of the DCC and Retro Suites for donating space to host the show.

