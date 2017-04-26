MP wants to know what you’re doing for Canada Day

If you’ve got plans for a community event for Canada Day, Dave Van Kesteren wants to hear from you.

The local MP said he’d like to include as much Chatham-Kent Essex Canada Day information in his next pamphlet to his constituents as he can.

“We want to find out about as many Canada 150 events as possible,” he said. “If you’ve got something going on, we want to know about it.”

Van Kesteren said he and his staff hope to give the people in his riding a host of options on how they can best celebrate the nation’s 150 birthday.

He said response to the request has been solid so far.

“We’ve had quite a lot of responses already, but we want to hear what’s going on. This is for people to put on their fridge,” he said. “We want to encourage and inform. Also, knowing what is taking place around the riding gives us an opportunity to be on standby if there’s a gap.”

He admitted last year’s Canada Day issues in Chatham spurred this effort to some extent.

“Last year, we got kind of caught flat footed as a community,” he said, referring to the fact the then-Canada Day committee for Chatham didn’t have a parade, fireworks or any events in Tecumseh Park.

But he is encouraged by this year’s effort, spearheaded by Chris Glassford.

“It looks really good for Chatham. I’m really pleased. They just needed a little bit of leadership,” he said.

To have your event listed in Van Kesteren’s pamphlet, contact the riding office at 519-358-7555, or e-mail dave.vankesteren@parl.gc.ca.

Van Kesteren said he’ll be bouncing around the riding on Canada Day in an effort to take part in as many celebrations as possible.

“I’ll be in Chatham in the morning and Leamington after lunch and then to Blenheim for the fireworks in the evening,” he said. “I’ll be doing what everybody else does, looking at all the celebrations. It’s about the busiest day next to Remembrance Day. They are good days.”

About the Author: Bruce Corcoran Bruce Corcoran is a veteran writer, editor and broadcaster, having spent more than two decades in the media industry. His news articles and opinion pieces have appeared in various Sun Media publications, including The Toronto Sun, London Free Press and Chatham Daily News; as well as The Toronto Star; National Post; Metroland publications; and The Canadian Press. His radio news stories have been aired via Broadcast News to radio stations around the country. Bruce is a five-time Ontario Newspaper Award finalist for news reporting and opinion and analysis writing. A Humber College Print and Broadcast Journalism graduate, Bruce spent more than a decade in the Kawartha Lakes region of Ontario before moving to Chatham-Kent in 2001.

