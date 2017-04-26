Conflict resolution doesn’t involve spitting beer on kids

It appears a Wallaceburg man behaved more like a Philadelphia sports fan than a typical adult recently, and he’ll face charges for it.

Police say on Tuesday, a man found himself in an argument with two kids, ages nine and 12, and ultimately spat beer on them, as well as threatening them with bodily harm and uttering racial slurs.

A 23-year-old Wallaceburg man is charged with assault and uttering threats.

