Bald eagles make Shrewsbury popular for bird enthusiasts

A pair of nesting bald eagles on Fargo Line just north of New Scotland Line has the small community of Shrewsbury eager for baby sightings.

According to locals and a blog by local bird enthusiast P. Allen Woodliffe, there are two baby bald eagles in the large nest, after no luck last year with offspring. In his blog, Nature Nuggets, Woodliffe posts pictures and discusses where to find sometimes rare and interesting bird sightings.

One Shrewsbury resident, Alexandra Depuydt, said some days you can see the adult bald eagles flying overhead and the wingspan on the raptors is incredible.

With binoculars, another bird enthusiast, John Cryderman, said you can see the heads of the baby bald eagles from Fargo Line, across the farmer’s field to the bush where the tree with the nest can be seen.

Many area residents are hoping to get a peek at the raptors and their offspring before leaf growth makes it more difficult to see.

About the Author: Mary Beth Corcoran Mary Beth Corcoran is a Chatham native, born and raised. She studied Journalism at Humber College in Toronto and landed her first job in Lindsay as general reporter and dark room tech at Lindsay This Week. After eight years, she made the move to politics, joining the staff of then Victoria-Haliburton-Brock MPP Chris Hodgson as constituency assistant, and then press secretary at the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines.

