Great day for a fundraising hike

About 400 people took part in the Hike for Hospice Walk Sunday along Mud Creek in Chatham, raising money for the facility.

The oldest walker for the event exceeded the age of 90, while the youngest was comfortably riding in a stroller.

The walk took participants along the Mud Creek for about 3.5 kilometres. There was an option for walkers to cut their trek short as well, as they could take a two-kilometre stroll instead.

