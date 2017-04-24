Group donates $8,425 to safety village

The Chatham-Kent Children’s Safety Village is the latest recipient of funding from the 100+ Women Who Care Chatham-Kent group.

The Safety Village’s Delta P.A.L.S program was the specific program to benefit.

Care Member Linda Creswick made the nomination, and she was on hand to present the Executive Director of the Safety Village, Barb Lovell, with a cheque for $8,425 on behalf of 100+ Women Who Care Chatham-Kent.

The group’s third meeting brings its running total to $21,375 towards three local charities.

The 100+ Women Who Care Chatham-Kent group next meets May 31 at Retro suits in the Derby Banquet Hall from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The group encourages other women to join up. Those interested can visit www.100WomenWhoCareChathamKent.com or contact them by email at 100WomenWhoCare.CK@gmail.com.

