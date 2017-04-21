Wheatley drug bust nets drugs, guns

A drug bust in Wheatley by Chatham-Kent police pulled a quantity of drugs and guns off the streets.

Recently, members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service Intelligence and Drug Enforcement Unit, along with the Critical Incident Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence in Wheatley.

Drugs (crack cocaine, cocaine, oxycodone pills, marijuana), drug paraphernalia and firearms were located within the house and seized by police for evidence.

As a result of the search warrant, a 57-year-old Wheatley man was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Careless Storage of a Firearm x 4

He was taken into custody and later released with a court date of May 11.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Another thunderstorm watch for C-K today