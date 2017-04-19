Windsor Symphony Orchestra performs Fire and Water  

The Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO) will perform the fourth and final concert of the 2016-2017 season at St. Andrews United Church, Chatham, on April 21 at 7:30 p.m.

St. Andrew’s Performing Arts Committee is pleased to welcome WSO Music Director Robert Franz to the podium to conduct this concert.

Fire and Water puts Telemann’s Water Music Suite alongside Handel’s Water Music Suite no. 2. that premiered in 1717 on a barge on the Thames River in London, England for King George I.

Haydn’s Symphony no. 59 in A major is popularly known as the Fire symphony because of the fiery and energetic nature of the composition. This performance will balance beautifully in the program but it is WSO Concertmaster Lillian Scheirich who will turn up the heat with her performance of Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in D minor.

Tickets are $25 in advance from St. Andrew’s United Church office (519-352-0010), the Chatham Cultural Centre box office or CKtickets.com. Student tickets are $10. Tickets will also be available at the door for $30.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Information is also available at www.standrewschatham.org

Founded in 1947, the Windsor Symphony Orchestra is a professional regional orchestra of 43 contracted musicians. It enjoys a national reputation for its innovative programming with a strong creative commitment to Canadian performers and composers. The WSO has established a national reputation for its musical excellence and wide-ranging Educational and Community Outreach programs. The WSO performs a 33-week concert season from September to May. Maestro Robert Franz is WSO Music Director.

