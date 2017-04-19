Thunderstorms loom for C-K

Nice, warm weather in April usually means one thing, right? You guessed it, we are under a severe thunderstorm watch.

This from Environment Canada:

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Chatham-Kent – Rondeau Park

Windsor – Leamington – Essex County

Severe thunderstorms may develop late this afternoon or this evening and end late this evening. The main threats are wind gusts up to 90 km/h and heavy downpours. Damaging hail is also possible.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

For more information:

http://www.emergencymanagementontario.ca/english/beprepared/beprepared.html.

