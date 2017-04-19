Business owner not worried about highway closure

bc

Highway 40 is severed until November at the earliest at Hwy. 401, meaning there is one less route between Chatham and Blenheim for traffic flow. But what will that mean to the local economy?

Some don’t think there will be much, if any, difference as the province upgrades the interchange between Hwy. 40 and the 401. Don Gilbert, owner of Ford & McIntyre Men’s Wear in Blenheim, isn’t too concerned.

“I really don’t think it will have much of an impact on Ford and Mac. Even though we are fashion retailers and the consumer has various options, I think the uniqueness and customer service we deliver in our entire fashion district in Blenheim is far superior to those elsewhere, he said. “Consumers today enjoy small-town shopping and will find a way to get there when presented with a slight detour.”

He also doesn’t think it will have much impact on the rest of Blenheim’s downtown stores.

“We have some amazing downtown shops and services and we also have countless loyal customers from Chatham and its rural area,” Gilbert said. “There are additional routes to find their way to Blenheim and yes, it will be inconvenient, but I am confident our customers from the Chatham area will make their way to support their favorite downtown Blenheim businesses.”

As for traffic coming off Hwy. 401 and into Chatham-Kent, Gilbert thinks there are plenty of other ways into Blenheim and Chatham.

“By all the reports I have read, it appears that the municipality and the Ministry of Transportation are working together to provide alternate routes,” he said. “If they provide adequate signage I think we will be able to cope with the pain. It will be inconvenient but this is a long overdue project and we will all be very pleased when completed.”

Stuart McFadden, acting director of economic development for the municipality, agreed.

“Construction is a sign of progress. When this project and the many others planned for Chatham-Kent are over, we will have a better roads system and that’s vital to our economic well-being.”

In terms of that economic well-being, Gilbert said the uniqueness of Blenheim’s core is what will continue to draw customers, regardless of road construction.

“From a retail perspective Blenheim has one of the most energetic, successful downtown business communities to be seen in any rural Ontario small town,” he said. “Most small communities have suffered from the corporate world or big box retailers, however, Blenheim continues to flourish in the retail industry. I truly believe the biggest reason of our retail success is because of our small-town mentality. We provide friendly, old fashion customer service. Consumers who shop in Blenheim do so because we don’t deliver a product; we deliver an experience.”

Construction crews were to close the interchange on Tuesday. Hwy. 40 is closed at Creek Road/Pinehurst Line north of the interchange and Communication Road is closed south of the interchange at Horton Line except for local traffic.

Municipal services won’t be affected by the closure.

Provincial Offences Court and the Harwich Transfer Station, located immediately north of Horton Line, will remain open for service throughout the interchange reconstruction.

Residents are reminded that they can pay fines at any municipal service centre or at the Civic Centre in Chatham during regular office hours if they want to avoid the detour. As well, all fines can be paid online at www.paytickets.ca

The court remains open and operational with all business proceeding as usual. Those with a trial date must still attend.

For questions about any other matters, including requests for trial, extensions and re-openings, the public is encouraged to call the office at 519-352-8484 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

There will be no changes at the transfer station, as residents will continue to have full access to the waste and recycling facility.

