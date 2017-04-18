Spending spree in Wallaceburg short lived

10 SHARES Share Tweet

Ah, the power of living in a small town. It wound up getting a suspect caught for theft.

Police say yesterday morning about 7 a.m., a man entered a vehicle parked in a John Street driveway in Wallaceburg and stole a wallet.

About 30 minutes later, the man reportedly went into the Mac’s Milk on McNaughton Avenue and bought two packs of cigarettes using the debit card from the wallet.

Police say 30 minutes later, he used the same card to purchase two disposable vape cigarettes.

An hour after that, about 9:30 a.m., the man went into Canadian Tire to buy a Nestea beverage and a self-lighting torch. The “tap” feature on the debit card didn’t work this time, police said, and the man pulled out a credit card from the stolen wallet.

The clerk noticed the name on the card, and recognized it. But the employee didn’t recognize the person holding the card.

The man left and the employee called police.

Officers arrested their suspect mere minutes later.

A 28-year-old Wallaceburg man is charged with theft, possession of stolen property and two counts of use of stolen credit cards.

Comments

comments

10 SHARES Share Tweet

About the Author: Bruce Corcoran Bruce Corcoran is a veteran writer, editor and broadcaster, having spent more than two decades in the media industry. His news articles and opinion pieces have appeared in various Sun Media publications, including The Toronto Sun, London Free Press and Chatham Daily News; as well as The Toronto Star; National Post; Metroland publications; and The Canadian Press. His radio news stories have been aired via Broadcast News to radio stations around the country. Bruce is a five-time Ontario Newspaper Award finalist for news reporting and opinion and analysis writing. A Humber College Print and Broadcast Journalism graduate, Bruce spent more than a decade in the Kawartha Lakes region of Ontario before moving to Chatham-Kent in 2001.

« ‘Egg’stravaganza fun at Kingston Park Business owner not worried about highway closure »