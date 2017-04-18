Spending spree in Wallaceburg short lived
Ah, the power of living in a small town. It wound up getting a suspect caught for theft.
Police say yesterday morning about 7 a.m., a man entered a vehicle parked in a John Street driveway in Wallaceburg and stole a wallet.
About 30 minutes later, the man reportedly went into the Mac’s Milk on McNaughton Avenue and bought two packs of cigarettes using the debit card from the wallet.
Police say 30 minutes later, he used the same card to purchase two disposable vape cigarettes.
An hour after that, about 9:30 a.m., the man went into Canadian Tire to buy a Nestea beverage and a self-lighting torch. The “tap” feature on the debit card didn’t work this time, police said, and the man pulled out a credit card from the stolen wallet.
The clerk noticed the name on the card, and recognized it. But the employee didn’t recognize the person holding the card.
The man left and the employee called police.
Officers arrested their suspect mere minutes later.
A 28-year-old Wallaceburg man is charged with theft, possession of stolen property and two counts of use of stolen credit cards.
