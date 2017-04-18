‘Egg’stravaganza fun at Kingston Park

Hundreds of young people and their parents took advantage of a beautiful Easter Monday off school to visit the first annual Chatham-Kent First Responders Easter ‘Egg’stravaganza, a free community event hosted by Chatham-Kent Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Chatham-Kent Police Services, Chatham-Kent Fire & Emergency Services, Medavie EMS and the United Way.

Above, Sinead Herder, 2, and her mom Justine kept busy finding Easter eggs at the event.

Below, paramedic Belinda Keith with Medavie EMS Chatham-Kent posed with a young fan of first responders, two-year-old Ethan Charron of Chatham.

About the Author: Mary Beth Corcoran Mary Beth Corcoran is a Chatham native, born and raised. She studied Journalism at Humber College in Toronto and landed her first job in Lindsay as general reporter and dark room tech at Lindsay This Week. After eight years, she made the move to politics, joining the staff of then Victoria-Haliburton-Brock MPP Chris Hodgson as constituency assistant, and then press secretary at the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines.

