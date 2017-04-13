Two charged with arson

A Chatham man and woman face charges in connection to the March torching of trucks at Campbell Toyota in Chatham.

Police say someone set two separate fires at the dealership in the parking lot on Richmond Street. When emergency crews arrived, two pickup trucks were engulfed in flames. In all, four vehicles were damaged to the estimated tune of nearly $117,000.

Police investigated, learning how the fires were started, and who they believe is responsible.

Last night, officers went to the male suspect’s home. A 27-year-old Chatham man is charged with arson.

As well, a 26-year-old Chatham woman faces a similar charge.

