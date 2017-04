A Thamesville man will have to answer to robbery charges following a robbery attempt earlier this week in Dresden.

As previously reported, someone tried to rob the Gabby’s Express Gas Station in Dresden Monday afternoon. The suspect brandished a weapon, but left without getting any cash off the employee.

About 5 o’clock this morning, police arrested a 25-year-old Thamesville man and charged him with robbery.

