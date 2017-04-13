Give blood in May

Canadian Blood Services have two blood donor clinics coming up in May in Chatham.

The first is May 10 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Spirit and Life Centre on Wellington Street in Chatham.

The second takes place May 27 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Polish Canadian Club on Inshes Avenue.

To book an appointment or for additional information, please contact CBS at 1-888-2-DONATE (1-888-236-6283), or visit blood.ca or use the GiveBlood App on your smartphone.

