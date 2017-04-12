The First Hundred Years – A Century of Women’s Suffrage in Ontario

It has been said that those who show up make decisions, but for 50 years after Canada’s confederation, more than half of Canadians were barred from showing up to cast their votes.

On April 12, 1917, women in Ontario gained the right to vote, and voting is as important now as it was then. From April 12 – May 12, celebrate 100 years of votes for women at the Chatham branch of the Chatham-Kent Public Library (120 Queen St., Chatham), with a pop-up exhibit from the Chatham-Kent Museum and Buxton National Historic Site & Museum.

How did women in Chatham-Kent work for suffrage? Where in Canada did women first get to vote? Who was the first woman to sit in Canada’s parliament? Meet the women who fought for the rights we enjoy, and read more with recommended books from Chatham-Kent Public Library for all ages.

