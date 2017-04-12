Drug and alcohol awareness event uses auto racing to engage kids

CK Racing Against Drugs hosted Grade 5 students from across Chatham-Kent last week at Erickson Arena in Chatham as part of its annual awareness campaign.

Racing Against Drugs is a community-based drug and alcohol awareness program developed in partnership with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Chatham-Kent Police and OPP, local businesses, representatives of the school boards and health and drug education agencies.

The purpose of the drug education initiative is to use the sport of auto racing to capture the attention of young people and communicate with them. Through an exciting and high-profile sport, one with no tolerance for substance abuse, students learn about the pitfalls of drugs.

During the week, students moved from pit stop to pit stop, where presenters talked to them about why tobacco, alcohol and drugs are bad ideas.

From remote control cars where students have to wear goggles at one point to simulate impaired driving, to a Mad Science demonstration on the harmful chemicals in cigarettes, students are kept busy.

Canadian Tire donated a bike in each community where they have a retail location, according to committee chairperson Amanda Wyatt, and many local businesses helped sponsor the event.

Their premier awareness event of the year, Wyatt said many volunteers help make the week possible, something the group has been doing for over 20 years. Besides drug and alcohol awareness, the students also learn about bus, bicycle and seat belt safety thanks to the CKPS and OPP.

About the Author: Mary Beth Corcoran Mary Beth Corcoran is a Chatham native, born and raised. She studied Journalism at Humber College in Toronto and landed her first job in Lindsay as general reporter and dark room tech at Lindsay This Week. After eight years, she made the move to politics, joining the staff of then Victoria-Haliburton-Brock MPP Chris Hodgson as constituency assistant, and then press secretary at the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines.

