Cops seek robbery suspect

Chatham-Kent police are looking to the public for help in tracking down the man who tried to rob a gas station in Dresden Monday afternoon.

Police say a man entered Gabby’s Express Gas Station on St. George Street about 3:30 p.m. Monday and demanded money while pointing a weapon at the employee. He left without any cash and the employee wasn’t hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Rob Bowles at robbo@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 ext. 655. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

