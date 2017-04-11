Looking for info

Chatham-Kent police look to the public to help piece together what happened Monday morning near Thamesville where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

Police say it took place about 6 a.m. on Base Line near Splinter Line.

Anyone who observed a slender man, wearing a brown coat and walking with a stick yesterday morning around 6 a.m. is asked to contact Const. Ron Tricker at ront@chatham-kent.ca or at 519-355-1092. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

