Gallery delves into art exhibition

Thames Art Gallery is hosting a talk exploring the themes and concepts behind David Merritt’s current solo exhibition: SWRV on Apr. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Merritt’s practice operates in the diminishing space between human and natural systems. His drawing and multimedia works have been exhibited in galleries nationally and internationally, including the National Gallery of Canada, Art Gallery of Ontario, the Textile Museum of Canada and TENT CBK, Rotterdam.

The talk will take place in the Thames Art Gallery. SWRV is on now until Apr. 30. A free publication with text from Ben Portis will be available, and light snacks and refreshments will be served. All are welcome to attend the free and accessible event.

The Thames Art Gallery is located at the Chatham Cultural Centre, 75 William St. N., Chatham, and is open 7 days a week, from 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Home sales, prices hot; inventory cold Looking for info »