Festival of Giving raises $286K

More than 1,000 guests and volunteers crashed into the John D. Bradley Convention Centre for the 16th annual Festival of Giving, raising $268,000 in the process.

The Children’s Treatment Centre Foundation of Chatham-Kent, and several other charities throughout our community benefit from the proceeds of the event..

This year’s Festival of Giving was the most savage, entertaining Festival to date, with a Shipwrecked theme, featuring a 24-foot inflatable volcano, a Titanic-themed martini ice luge, Sons of Kent Brewing Co. and hundreds of live and silent auction items.

The Foundation would like to thank the Festival of Giving committee and volunteers for all of their hard work and dedication.

“This really is a great group of people that give up their time, time with family, time away from work and in the end come together to raise over a quarter of a million dollars in one night. I’m humbled and honoured to even be a part of this group,” Festival of Giving Chair, Chris McLeod, said in a release.

Events like the Festival of Giving help the Centre support its enhanced programs, such as Music Therapy, Recreation Therapy and Social Work, which are not covered by government funding. Wrapping up its 16th year, the Foundation and Festival of Giving Committee are thrilled about the continued success of the event

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Vij lends his love of food and community to CKHA fundraiser Erieau rings in its 100th birthday »