Crime of the week

During the evening hours on April 6, 2017 thieves entered a shed on Glenwood Line near Merlin and removed a variety power and hand tools, a Plasma Cutting system, a set of vehicle weight scales, a 4X8 black utility trailer and engine parts for a Chevy V8. The overall value of the theft is over $8000.

If you saw anything unusual on Glenwood Line that evening Crime Stoppers is seeking any information you may have regarding this theft.

