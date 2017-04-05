Hope wins Friend of Wind award

Chatham-Kent Mayor Randy Hope was named the recipient of the national Friend of Wind award Tuesday by the Canadian Wind Energy Association (CanWEA).

Hope received the award at the association’s spring meeting in Quebec for his efforts in developing wind energy and making Chatham-Kent a provincial and national leader in renewable energy.

The mayor said the award represents Chatham-Kent’s forward thinking in recognizing the need for renewable energy.

“The fact that Alberta, a key fossil fuel province, is embracing wind energy, is proof that the future is in renewable energy and in the wise use of traditional sources such as natural gas,” he said in a media release.

Alberta was recognized with the Group Leadership Award for its commitment to renewable energy. Premier Rachel Notley accepted the award via video link.

Hope challenged industry members at the awards ceremony to consider establishing a national renewable energy research and development centre in Chatham,

“We have recently partnered with the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and St. Clair College to establish the National Powerline Training Centre in Chatham-Kent at a cost of nearly $8 million,” he said. “We want to remain on the cutting edge of energy technology.”

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« Chamber hands out the hardware