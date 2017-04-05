Full disclosure

There are arguments out there to scrap the annual release of the Public Sector Salary Disclosure list where organizations who receive money from the provincial government must let the public know who in their offices makes more than $100,000 a year.

One argument, which we believe doesn’t hold any salt, is that the annual release of said information was ordered two decades ago, and through all those years, no government has raised the threshold.

>

The other is that the disclosure, once thought by many as a public shaming of people gorging at the trough on our tax dollars, is actually helping to raise salaries across the province in the public sector. That thought is downright scary, and merits deeper investigation.

Some folks believe the very act of showcasing all these salary levels has created a one-stop shopping event for managers and employees around Ontario in the public sector. A perusal of the list lets people see any salary levels of their counterparts if those folks top the $100,000 threshold.

In short, they can use the list to petition for a wage increase of their own.

“A skilled negotiator will make very good use of that information and will put upward pressure on salaries and total compensation packages as opposed to downward pressure,” said Finn Poschmann, vice-president of research at the C.D. Howe Institute in a 2014 CBC article.

Ahh, the lovely disconnect between civil service and the private sector. Not only are members of the gold-plated pension brigade (as is the case with many, many members of the province-wide Sunshine List) unfazed by being paid such largesse by we, the taxpayers, they are now looking at ways to pad those numbers.

As for folks who think the list should be scrapped because $100,000 is an antiquated figure, we don’t agree. It’s true in the near future the list of provincial government and supported agency employees who make more than $100,000 may read like a phone book, but when have we determined $100,000 a year in salary and taxable benefits is no longer A LOT of money for one person to make in a year?

It certainly remains a nice figure in the eyes of many in Chatham-Kent, where the average family income remains considerably lower.

About the Author: Bruce Corcoran Bruce Corcoran is a veteran writer, editor and broadcaster, having spent more than two decades in the media industry. His news articles and opinion pieces have appeared in various Sun Media publications, including The Toronto Sun, London Free Press and Chatham Daily News; as well as The Toronto Star; National Post; Metroland publications; and The Canadian Press. His radio news stories have been aired via Broadcast News to radio stations around the country. Bruce is a five-time Ontario Newspaper Award finalist for news reporting and opinion and analysis writing. A Humber College Print and Broadcast Journalism graduate, Bruce spent more than a decade in the Kawartha Lakes region of Ontario before moving to Chatham-Kent in 2001.

