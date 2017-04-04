Seeking time with their families

Personal support and nursing staff held an informational picket outside Riverview Gardens on Sunday, upset at a lack of vacation time. They say low staffing levels have resulted in a number of vacations getting denied by management. The two sides discussed the matter as recently as last week, the protesters said, but nothing has changed at this point.

