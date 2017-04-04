More Sunshine Club members at different agencies

The 2016 Sunshine List, as the Public Sector Salary Disclosure is known, came out late last week and under the heading of Other Public Sector, a few new names made the list, but most remained the same.

At Chatham-Kent Children’s Services, the number of people on the list making over $100,00 went from 19 to 21, with executive director Stephen Doig ringing in at $164,836 and senior director of service Bonnie Wightman not far behind with $149,933. A total of seven employees made over $120,000 in 2016.

At the Children’s Treatment Centre of Chatham-Kent, only the executive director, Donna Litwin-Makey was over the threshold, at $111,172.

The Canadian Mental Health Association – Lambton Kent has two employees on the list, with CEO Alan Stevenson on at $158,457 and director of operations Rhonda Doxtator at $110,002.

Kevin Smith, CEO of Goodwill Industries – Essex Kent Lambton made the list at $154,001.

Ontario Court of Justice Judge Stephen Feurth made $296,294 while fellow judges Lucy Glenn and William Wolski each made $288,819. Justices of the Peace Calvin Hurst and Marsha Miskokomon each made $129,909.

Various supporting institutions and organizations placed names into the Sunshine Club last year.

The Erie St. Clair Community Care Access Centre, which serves southwestern Ontario from Windsor to Sarnia and beyond, had 28 staff make the list.

At the top of the wage scale was Lori Marshall, the CEO who is now the new CEO at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance. Marshall made more than $224,000 last year with the CCAC.

St. Clair College, with campuses in Windsor and Chatham, placed 182 staff on the list. Patricia France, president of the college, collected $282,000 in 2016.

Most of the list was comprised of professors.

The Erie St. Clair Local Health Integrated Network placed nine people on the list. It includes former CEO Gary Switzer, who made nearly $290,000 in 2016.

His replacement, Ralph Ganter, who last year was a senior director, took in more than $213,000.

Transform Shared Service Organization, which supplies support services to a number of regional hospitals in southwestern Ontario, placed 20 people onto the Sunshine Club. Atop the list was CEO Shona Elliott, who made more than $231,000 in 2016.

