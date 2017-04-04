Just leave her alone

A Highgate man turned himself into police this morning after a woman told police of historical assaults.

According to police, a man and woman broke up in January, and the man, despite the women’s requests, continued to call and visit her residence.

In March, the man again went to the woman’s home and tried to talk to her. She called police, and he fled.

Officers learned of two historic assaults, police say, where there were no injuries sustained.

Since police didn’t know the man’s whereabouts, they issued a warrant for his arrest.

This morning, just after 7 a.m., a 41-year-old Highgate man turned himself in. He faces two counts of assault.

