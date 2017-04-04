Crime of the Week

Sometime over the weekend of April 1 unknown suspects entered a utility shed on Heron Line in Dover Township.

The thieves made off with tools, heavy duty extension cords, a Master Craft Air Compressor and a red Case International 3 Cubic Foot Fridge with the image of a combine unloading grain into a wagon.

Evidence found at the scene lead the police to believe that this break and enter may have been committed by the same persons involved in similar incidents in our region.

If you have any information please call 1800-222-8477. Your anonymous tip could help solve this crime and earn you a cash reward.

If you have any information regarding this or any other crime please call CRIME STOPPERS at 519-351-8477, or 1-800-222-8477, text CRIMES (274637) keyword CKCS, or visit www.crime-stoppers.on.ca and email your tip.

Crime Stoppers guarantees your anonymity, we never ask for your name or your phone number. WE pay cash for YOUR tips.

Comments

comments

About the Author: Chatham Voice

« April Fools! Local dancers heading to world competition »