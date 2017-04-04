Big Brothers Big Sisters of Chatham-Kent Bowl for Kids’ Sake took over Bowlerama in Chatham this weekend with lots of happy bowlers and superheroes. The two-day event is one of the charity’s big fundraisers to raise money for programs. Taking part during the celebrity portion of the bowl-a-thon was a team of Chatham-Kent Professional Fire Fighters dressed as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and their sensei, Splinter. From left are Tyler Hartsell, Jon Benoit, Whitney Burk, Derek Buchanan and Ian Warren.

About the Author: Mary Beth Corcoran Mary Beth Corcoran is a Chatham native, born and raised. She studied Journalism at Humber College in Toronto and landed her first job in Lindsay as general reporter and dark room tech at Lindsay This Week. After eight years, she made the move to politics, joining the staff of then Victoria-Haliburton-Brock MPP Chris Hodgson as constituency assistant, and then press secretary at the Ministry of Northern Development and Mines.

