Bowl for Kids Sake
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Chatham-Kent Bowl for Kids’ Sake took over Bowlerama in Chatham this weekend with lots of happy bowlers and superheroes. The two-day event is one of the charity’s big fundraisers to raise money for programs. Taking part during the celebrity portion of the bowl-a-thon was a team of Chatham-Kent Professional Fire Fighters dressed as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and their sensei, Splinter. From left are Tyler Hartsell, Jon Benoit, Whitney Burk, Derek Buchanan and Ian Warren.
