Soggy week lies ahead for C-K

Just when you thought our ground was soggy enough, more rain is in the forecast for this week … a lot of it.

This from Environment Canada:

Special weather statement in effect for:

Chatham-Kent – Rondeau Park

Windsor – Leamington – Essex County

A significant early April rainfall on tap.

A large and moisture laden Texas low is forecast to track towards the Great Lakes, crossing Lake Huron and Georgian Bay into Central Ontario on Tuesday.

Rain from this low will move into Southwestern Ontario later this afternoon then continue through tonight before tapering off to a few showers on Tuesday as the low pressure area moves northeast into Quebec.

Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 millimetres are likely with this early spring weather disturbance. Locally higher amounts are possible in areas that receive a thunderstorm mainly tonight.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

