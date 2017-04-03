New deal for Heyink workers

Employees of Chatham-based Henry Heyink Construction have a new contract.

The workers voted 84 per cent in favour of a new three-year deal that features increases to health benefits, wages and retirement savings, according to the Christian Labour Association of Canada (CLAC).

The employees are members of Construction Workers Union, CLAC Local 53. They have been represented by CLAC since 2011.

“This renewal agreement provides good increases for our members at Heyink,” said Ryan Griffioen, CLAC representative, in a media release. “We are happy with the good discussions that led to this settlement, and we’re happy that the membership supported it as well as they did. We desire our members to be well paid, while remaining competitive in this market area, so they have work to support their families.”

