Two assaults, one location

It was assault-fest early this morning at a Ridgetown bar.

Police say at about 1:15 a.m., a man at the Main Street location got up and walked over to a woman who was standing at the bar, and popped her in the face. The women, who didn’t even know the guy, suffered a bloody nose, but didn’t need medical attention.

A 21-year-old Ridgetown man is charged with assault and being intoxicated in a public place.

Fifteen minutes after that altercation, there was a bit of a dust up outside the same bar, police say. As bar staff were breaking up the fight, a uniformed Chatham-Kent police officer pulled up, got out of his vehicle and got clocked in the head.

A 21-year-old Muirkirk man is charged with assaulting a police officer.

