Open, with smiles

From left, Alanna Aarssen of Sacwal, Shannon Kelly of the Lighting & Accent Gallery, Katelyn Kraayenbrink of Sacwal, and Carolyn Birkby and Monica Massa of Ideal Decorating enjoyed welcoming in customers to the grand opening of their combined temporary location in the Nortown Plaza recently.

The three stores lost their St. Clair Street locations to fire earlier this year, and have relocated to the plaza location until they can rebuild.

