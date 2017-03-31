Municipality has 184 basking in the ‘sunshine’

Nineteen more municipal employees made the Sunshine List this year.

A total of 184 employees for the municipality of Chatham-Kent made more than $100,000 in 2016, up from 165 the previous year.

Under the Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act, organizations that receive funding from the province are required to list employees who earn $100,000 or more annually.

The 2016 list includes 97 members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service and 40 members of the Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services.

Topping the list is Dr. David Colby, the chief medical officer of health. His 2016 salary and taxable benefits came in at just over $270,000. Chief administrative officer Don Shropshire earned $223,000 in comparison. Shelly Wilkins, director of housing services, made just over $228,000

In terms of fire and police staff, Ken Stuebing, the fire and EMS chief for the municipality, hauled in close to $156,000 last year. Gary Conn, the police chief, made in excess of $216,000.

But there was no shortage of police constables and rank-and-file firefighters on the list as well. In fact, 18 of the 40 fire positions on the list are listed only as “firefighters.”

On the police side, 66 officers listed as “constable” comprised the list of 97.

Cathy Hoffman, Chatham-Kent’s chief human resources officer, said 10 individuals appear on the list due to retroactive pay adjustments.

“It should be noted,” Hoffman said in a release, “that the Consumer Price Index has not been applied to the reporting process since its inception in 1996, which would otherwise have put the reporting level at $145,125 in 2016. At this level, C-K would have 17 names on the list.”

