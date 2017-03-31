244 area educators make the $100K list

More than 240 people at the two main local school boards made the provincial sunshine list.

The Lambton-Kent District School Board has 143 employees on the Public Sector Salary Disclosure list. The list is comprised of employees of organizations that receive funding from the province who make $100,000 or more annually.

The top earner at the public board was Jim Costello, the director of education, who made more than $205,000 in 2016.

Superintendents of education for the board, made between $142,000 and nearly $160,000.

Wayne Wolanski, an elementary school teacher is on the list at more than $148,000.

The rest of the list is largely comprised of elementary and secondary school principals and vice-principals, with a few teachers also making the list.

For the St. Clair Catholic District School board, Dan Parr, director of education, made nearly $214,000 in 2016. He’s the top wage earner of 101 staff on the list.

Superintendents of education at the Catholic board made between $147,000 and $183,000.

As was the case with the public board, the remainder of the list is mostly made up of elementary and secondary school principals and vice-principals, with a number of teachers also slipping over the $100,000 threshold.

