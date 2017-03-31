232 area educators make the $100K list

More than 230 people at the two main local school boards made the provincial sunshine list.

The Lambton-Kent District School Board has 150 employees on the Public Sector Salary Disclosure list. The list is comprised of employees of organizations that receive funding from the province who make $100,000 or more annually.

The top earner at the public board was Joy Badder, a superintendent of education, who made nearly $230,000. Board officials say the hike in her wage was due to the fact she retired at the end of 2016, and the board paid her retirement gratuities.

Jim Costello, the director of education, made more than $205,000 in 2016.

Superintendents of education for the board, other than Badder, made between $138,000 and nearly $160,000.

The rest of the list is largely comprised of elementary and secondary school principals and vice-principals, with a few teachers also making the list.

Included in that is Debra Brecevic, who took in more than $152,000 in 2016.

Board spokesperson Heather Hughes said she cannot comment on the specifics of an individual employee’s compensation.

For the St. Clair Catholic District School board, Dan Parr, director of education, made more than $206,000 in 2016. He’s the top wage earner of 82 staff on the list.

Superintendents of education at the Catholic board made between $167,000 and $176,000.

As was the case with the public board, the remainder of the list is mostly made up of elementary and secondary school principals and vice-principals, with a number of teachers also slipping over the $100,000 threshold.

